FBI documents show Jeroid Price traveled across the country after being ordered back in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation show that convicted murder Jeroid Price traveled across the country after being ordered back in custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Price, who was convicted of murdering 22-year-old Carl Smalls Jr. in 2002 and was sentenced to prison in 2003. He was released from prison in March after serving just 19 years of a 35-year prison sentence.

Price was ordered back into custody by the South Carolina Supreme Court in a 3-2 vote on April 26.

Law enforcement made contact with all of Price’s family in South Carolina, New York, North Carolina and Georgia. None of the relatives had any information about where Price was, according to an FBI affidavit released on Thursday.

The FBI, along with state law enforcement, were able to track Price’s cell phone for a short time in April once he was released from prison in New Mexico. Authorities believe he changed his phone number which made it so they were unable to continue tracking him.

Price traveled back to South Carolina on April 25 to 26, the FBI affidavit says. He then left the state and went to Fayetteville, North Carolina, then boarded a bus to Atlanta, Georgia.

After arriving in Georgia, he traveled back to New Mexico and his cell phone records indicated he was in Albuquerque, the FBI document show.

Federal court documents say that after authorities lost the ability to track Price’s location, they started putting up posters across the state of South Carolina advertising a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Price.

A tipster who called in to the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ tip line told authorities Price was staying at an apartment in the Bronx in New York. Price was captured Wednesday at around 11 a.m. by federal officials.

That tipster will be receiving the $60,000 reward, according to Bryan Stirling, director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Due to safety concerns, authorities have not made public when Price will be back in South Carolina. He’s expected to go to the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

