Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Father of four dies after falling into a manhole

Father of four dies after falling into a manhole
By Karli Barnett
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A north Georgia man has died after falling into a manhole while working.

Robert Hall, 34, worked at a plumbing company contracted to do a job at Armuchee High School in Rome. He lost his life Wednesday when he fell into a manhole and was not able to be revived.

“He worked hard every day to provide for his family,” said John Burtz, Hall’s future father-in-law.

Hall left behind his fiancé and four young children.

“They were getting married in October and had everything set,” said Burtz. “They were getting ready for a long and happy future.”

Burtz recounted getting the call from his stepdaughter Wednesday, when he learned something had gone horribly wrong.

“She just said, ‘We need you. Please, God, get here fast,’” Burtz said with tears in his eyes. “And she said he had passed. We got here as quick as we could. It was devastating. He is literally one the of best people I’ve known ever in my life.”

Burtz said they were told Hall fell almost 20 feet when going down a ladder and that it took almost 45 minutes for crews to get him out due to the methane gas.

His family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn White issued a statement:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform the Floyd County Schools’ community of a situation that occurred on July 12, 2023. Our school system learned about the death of an employee of a contracting company who was working at a job site at Armuchee High School’s campus. This accident has impacted our school system family and stakeholders in many ways and we are actively sending support to those directly affected by this. During this time, we have extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family. We also understand this is a difficult time for the company who lost this employee, and we would like to extend our thoughts to them and anyone else who knew and loved this individual.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jabari Webb, 15.
‘He just wanted a happy life’: Slain 15-year-old mourned
Officials say Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle turning left onto Circular Drive when the...
71-year-old woman killed in Peach Orchard crash
Smart Grocery was the site of another shooting.
1 sent to hospital after another shooting at Smart Grocery
William Hudson II
Richmond County deputies on the lookout for this man
From left: Duterval Sejour and Kenneth Mercer
911 calls tell story of clash that injured cop, killed homeless man

Latest News

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Bond denied for suspect in 1982 Augusta cold-case murder
FDA approves over-the-counter birth control
Where can you buy over-the-counter birth control pill?
The CDC recommends pregnant women get vaccinated for the flu, as it can be much more serious...
Ga. leaders look to turn back rising maternal death numbers
Broken Windshield
1 person killed, 1 injured in crash on Gordon Highway
Police K-9 Rex struggles with his handler Trooper First Class Gustabo Deanda during a...
Amid barks and yelps, Georgia awards badges to 12 new police dogs