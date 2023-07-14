Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hit or miss showers and storms will remain possible through this evening into early tonight. Temperatures will stay muggy again tonight and only drop to the mid-70s by early Saturday.

Hot and humid through the weekend. Higher storm chances Saturday - drier Sunday. (WRDW)

Peak heat index values could be between 100-105 this weekend with highs staying in the mid-90s. Scattered storms look possible Saturday, and rain could start a little earlier in the afternoon than the past few days. There is a marginal flood risk for Saturday for heavy downpours leading to minor flooding issues. Rain chances will linger into Saturday night. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be muggy in the mid-70s and afternoon highs will be hot in the mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon through around sunset - but most of the CSRA looks to stay dry. Winds will be a little breezier Sunday out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Next week looks hot, hot, hot. Highs will be seasonal in the mid-90s Monday - Tuesday through Friday next week will see highs in the upper 90s. Mostly dry early next week, but a few storms could be possible by next Wednesday through Friday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

