Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Hot and muggy conditions sticking around through next week. Scattered storm chances Saturday - but fewer storms Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hit or miss showers and storms will remain possible through this evening into early tonight. Temperatures will stay muggy again tonight and only drop to the mid-70s by early Saturday.

Hot and humid through the weekend. Higher storm chances Saturday - drier Sunday.
Hot and humid through the weekend. Higher storm chances Saturday - drier Sunday.(WRDW)

Peak heat index values could be between 100-105 this weekend with highs staying in the mid-90s. Scattered storms look possible Saturday, and rain could start a little earlier in the afternoon than the past few days. There is a marginal flood risk for Saturday for heavy downpours leading to minor flooding issues. Rain chances will linger into Saturday night. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be muggy in the mid-70s and afternoon highs will be hot in the mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon through around sunset - but most of the CSRA looks to stay dry. Winds will be a little breezier Sunday out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Next week looks hot, hot, hot. Highs will be seasonal in the mid-90s Monday - Tuesday through Friday next week will see highs in the upper 90s. Mostly dry early next week, but a few storms could be possible by next Wednesday through Friday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jabari Webb, 15.
‘He just wanted a happy life’: Slain 15-year-old mourned
Officials say Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle turning left onto Circular Drive when the...
71-year-old woman killed in Peach Orchard crash
Smart Grocery was the site of another shooting.
1 sent to hospital after another shooting at Smart Grocery
William Hudson II
Richmond County deputies on the lookout for this man
From left: Duterval Sejour and Kenneth Mercer
911 calls tell story of clash that injured cop, killed homeless man

Latest News

Weekly Highs
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Hot Outlook This Weekend
Heat Index 100-105, Isolated Afternoon Storms
Hot, humid, and chances for storms will be the pattern through the weekend.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Hot, humid, and chances for storms will be the pattern through the weekend.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast