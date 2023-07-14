Costa Farms holds 18th annual international health fair

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Costa Farms in Trenton held its 18th annual Costa Layman International Health Fair Outreach on Friday.

Farm workers from the three-farm area around Costa Farms got to get a health check-up.

It was run by the students and faculty from Augusta University’s College of Nursing.

The program makes sure that farm workers in rural areas get the healthcare they need.

Our health fair focuses on general health screenings, such as blood pressure and screenings. We also have an interdisciplinary perspective here, so we have nutritionists, skin cancer screenings, psychical therapists, and respiratory therapists. So really comprehensive approach to a health fair and health screenings and the referral process to follow up care,” said Tanya Sudia dean of the College of Nursing.

The program also makes sure that students get to know the kinds of issues people in our local communities are facing.

