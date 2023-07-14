Bond granted to school staffer in molestation attempt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A judge granted bond Friday to a Terrace Manor Elementary School custodian who’s accused of criminal attempt of child molestation.

According to the Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court arrest warrant affidavit, Corey Deche Adams, 26, attempted to meet up with the 11-year-old victim while her parents were out of town to have sexual intercourse on July 4 around 9 a.m.

After his arrest, he was booked into Richmond County jail.

A judge on Friday granted him $15,000 bond. The judge said he can have no contact with the victim, must stay with his mother and grandparents and must wear a GPS monitor. He’s able to go find work but must stay away from children.

At the bond hearing, details emerged on the allegations against him.

Initially there was online communication back and fourth between him and the victim, and as it continued, the victim’s father checked her phone and saw the communication, according to authorities.

The father began communicating on TikTok with the defendant, pretending to be his daughter.

The end result was that the defendant was asked or told to come to the house while the girl’s parents were away and to meet with the girl, according to authorities.

The father was there and detained the defendant until law enforcement arrived, according to authorities.

The defendant had no prior history, and the state had no position on whether bond should be granted.

However, the victim’s family did not want bond to be granted.

Seven members of the defendant’s family were at Friday’s hearing to defend him. They said he has a stable environment to get him back on track.

According to his personnel file from the Richmond County School System, Adams was hired on March 9, 2022, as a custodian. Authorities said Friday he’d resigned his position with the district.

After his arrest, the school district said it was aware of the arrest and officials were fully cooperating with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

