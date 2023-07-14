Bond denied for suspect in 1982 Augusta cold-case murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than four decades after Betty Jo Lackey was murdered in an Augusta robbery, the key suspect was denied bond.

Authorities in May interviewed Jeffrey Deon Mickens, 58, in reference to the cold-case homicide that occurred on May 27, 1982, at B.J. Designs T. Shirtery Shack, 3217 Wrightsboro Road.

During the course of the investigation, Investigators were able to develop the required probable cause to obtain warrants on Jeffrey Mickens for the murder of Lackey.

On Friday morning, bond was denied for Mickens.

Prosecutors opposed bond, saying the defendant has been on the run since 1982.

A defendant out this long not apprehended would be a considerable risk of flight and danger to community, prosecutors said.

Mickens’ attorney argued that he’d been in Augusta since 2004, has two sons in this area who are teenagers, has a history of misdemeanor offenses and has no gun violence or gun charges.

His youngest sister Porchia Mickens his youngest sister talked to the court, saying it caught her off guard that this had happened. She said her brother has a support team, and they worry about his mental stability and getting him the help he really needs.

The judge denied bond for him, citing hi as a flight risk and saying this is a very unusual case

After his arrest, Mickens was charged with murder, armed robbery of a business and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

Lackey was shot at least one time during the armed robbery of the business and succumbed to her injuries.

She was 34 years old at the time of her death and lived in the 1600 block of Winter Street.

