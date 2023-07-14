Bond denied for fired deputy over alleged misconduct at jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond has been denied for a fired Richmond County deputy has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct at the jail, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested jailer Joseph Clarke after learning in mid-June of possible misconduct at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center involving a female Public Defender’s Office employee, according to deputies.

The allegation involved sexual misconduct in an interview room.

Investigators determined that probable cause existed to charge Clarke with criminal attempt aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer, according to a news release from deputies.

On June 15, 2023, Clarke was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Bond was denied Friday because of the risk of intimidating a witness and of reoffending.

Clarke began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 31, 2020. He was assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and was fired after the allegation surfaced.

