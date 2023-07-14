Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bond denied for fired deputy over alleged misconduct at jail

Joseph Clarke
Joseph Clarke(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond has been denied for a fired Richmond County deputy has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct at the jail, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested jailer Joseph Clarke after learning in mid-June of possible misconduct at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center involving a female Public Defender’s Office employee, according to deputies.

MORE | Bond denied for suspect in 1982 Augusta cold-case murder

The allegation involved sexual misconduct in an interview room.

Investigators determined that probable cause existed to charge Clarke with criminal attempt aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer, according to a news release from deputies.

On June 15, 2023, Clarke was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Bond was denied Friday because of the risk of intimidating a witness and of reoffending.

Clarke began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 31, 2020. He was assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and was fired after the allegation surfaced.

MORE | 911 calls tell story of clash that injured cop, killed homeless man

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jabari Webb, 15.
‘He just wanted a happy life’: Slain 15-year-old mourned
Officials say Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle turning left onto Circular Drive when the...
71-year-old woman killed in Peach Orchard crash
Smart Grocery was the site of another shooting.
1 sent to hospital after another shooting at Smart Grocery
William Hudson II
Richmond County deputies on the lookout for this man
From left: Duterval Sejour and Kenneth Mercer
911 calls tell story of clash that injured cop, killed homeless man

Latest News

Corey Adams
Bond granted to school staffer in molestation attempt
Jeffrey Deon Mickens
Bond denied for suspect in 1982 Augusta cold-case murder
FDA approves over-the-counter birth control
Where can you buy over-the-counter birth control pill?
The CDC recommends pregnant women get vaccinated for the flu, as it can be much more serious...
Ga. leaders look to turn back rising maternal death numbers