Amber Brantley takes steps to run for Augusta DA

Amber Brantley
Amber Brantley(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amber Brantley on Friday signaled an intention to run for district attorney of the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

The campaign has been registered with the Georgia State Ethics Commission, allowing it to begin soliciting resources and organizing a campaign committee structure. It’s however, not a formal and official declaration of candidacy. A decision on that is expected in the near future, the campaign said.

“After talking to my family, I have decided to take this initial step to raise the resources and build the campaign organization required to pursue one of the highest offices in our judicial circuit,” Brantley said. “I look forward to continuing talks with our community to determine the best way we can meet a new generation of challenges and keep our communities safe.”

The career prosecutor got her start in the district attorney’s office in Lowndes County. From there, she moved to the solicitor general’s office in Richmond County and on to her current role as assistant district attorney in Columbia County’s new judicial circuit, which began operations on July 22, 2021.

