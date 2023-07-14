After being missing for 1 month, Augusta monument pieces found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One month later, a piece of history has returned to the Webb Masonic Lodge in downtown Augusta.

Several weeks ago, multiple monuments downtown were reported damaged or missing.

Now they are in the process of being returned to their rightful owners.

“I was so traumatized when we realize that this entire episode was this this monument,” said Worshipful Master Steven Fishman.

It was returned just when they thought all hope was gone.

“We thought we might have to cut a couple of scholarships,” said Fishman.

And then the phone rang.

“I got a call from a federal agent who was investigating the case. I locked the door to my business, and I was there. In about four minutes, it takes about 10 minutes to get there,” said Fishman.

It was a call that not only led to a recovery, but a rediscovery of the time capsule Fishman has spent decades thinking about.

“With this plaque being regained, it will say the lodge over $2,000. So we were in the process of trying to price out a new cover for this monument,” said Fishman. “We did not know for sure that there was a time capsule in there because we had no records that I could find talking about the time capsule. But this document right here, talks about what all the artifacts were.”.

Most of the items inside were found damaged.

“Most of the paper goods that were inside a time capsule were ruined. It stayed intact for 60 years. But in the three to four weeks is the breaking of the monument. And improper storage of this leaked,” said Fishman.

It allows them to fix their eyes on the future.

“A new time capsule back in this memorial, replenish it and put it back in order,” he said.

They were able to give out 14 scholarships thanks to recovering the Bible.

The plans to get the monument back to full restoration will take some time. They plan to have a dedication ceremony in June of 2024 with everything back in its rightful spot.

It’s something he says could not happen if it weren’t for those in the community helping these last few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.