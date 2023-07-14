After 50 years, North Augusta plant nursery prepares to close

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gerald Stephens didn’t think this would be his life.

“I never thought I would like the nursery business when I was a kid, but I definitely love it now,” he said.

He started growing plants on his family’s land 50 years ago.

A half century later, he’s still growing plants for his nursery, Nurseries Caroliniana.

Stephens says they grow about half a million plants each year.

“It’s like an infant. It can never be neglected, you can’t say, ‘OK, it’s good and fine I can come back next week.’ Can’t do that; it’s every day,” he said.

Stephens says it’s a lot of work, but it’s rewarding.

“We’ve loved it, but we’re all getting old,” he said.

They decided it’s time to retire. Stephens says when they run out of plants, they’ll close down.

“When we announced it, three ladies called us over the phone crying,” Stephens said.

He believes this nursery has meant a lot to the community. Stephens knows it won’t be easy not seeing his customers anymore.

“I’m gonna miss it, I really am,” he said. “I’ve been with customers for 50 years, and I love my customers. Garden center customers are wonderful people.”

He’s enjoyed the past 50 years here, but he knows it’s time.

“All things must come to an end I guess,” he said.

Stephens is hopeful someone will continue running the nursery after he retires.

He hasn’t found anyone yet. If you’re interested in reaching out, you can call him at 803-599-9406

