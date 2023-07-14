1 person killed, 1 injured in crash on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died and one was injured Wednesday night after a fatal vehicle crash, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at 9:47 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to a traffic accident on Gordon Highway at Craig Sims Parkway, authorities say.

The at-fault vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Gordon Highway and struck a vehicle traveling east bound on Gordon Highway, according to authorities.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle succumbed to his injuries, and the second driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information for release.

Around the same time, a fatal crash on Peach Orchard Road caused the death of a 71-year-old woman, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

