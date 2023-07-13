Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: Warning signs of shopping online

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It wasn’t that long ago that a majority of people were scared to shop online for fear they’d be hacked.

Today people think nothing of connecting a credit card and buying something on a computer or a phone. But we all should think about the risks involved with shopping online.

Scammers are out there hoping someone makes a mistake.

Online crooks use a variety of tactics to trick you into handing over your credit card information.

They’ll use ads on social media imitating the websites of reputable companies. Facebook doesn’t act quickly to take these ads down.

MORE | What the Tech: How to protect your deliveries from porch pirates

Don’t trust ads that offer high prices at popular retailers.

Their websites look identical to the real thing. Check the web address. If it ends in something other than dotcom, it’s probably fake.

Shopping on public Wi-Fi is risky.

We’re warned when we log onto unsecured networks in coffee shops, restaurants, gyms, and other public spaces.

Cybercriminals who know what they’re doing can intercept usernames, passwords, and even credit card numbers without you knowing it.

When shopping in public, use your cellular provider’s network instead of public Wi-Fi. If you’re using a laptop, turn on your phone’s personal hotspot and connect to it.

MORE | What the Tech: Tips on shopping Amazon Prime Day

Use a VPN or virtual private network when you shop with a credit card online. Ignore the free VPN apps. Those aren’t always safe.

If you’re shopping on a phone, download and shop with the store’s official app, and don’t click on ads and offers in an email.

One super important tip is not to use a debit card when shopping online. Debit cards are connected directly to your bank account.

If the number is stolen, you may not get your money back. Use a credit card or PayPal that will protect your purchase

Also, frequently review your credit card and bank statements.

Shopping smart isn’t just about finding the best deals. It’s spotting a scam, protecting your banking information, and making sure you get what you pay for.

