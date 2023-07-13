Washington County teacher charged in child porn case

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The former head of the drama department at Washington County High School has been charged with producing, distributing, and receiving child sexual abuse material.

Michael Allan Dendy, 32, is charged with 21 counts of child porn.

His charges include five counts of production of child pornography, seven counts of distribution of child pornography, eight counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Dendy was a teacher at Washington County High School from August 2020 to January 2023.

He previous taught at Griffin High School in Griffin, Ga.

The arrest of Dendy followed a months long investigation into allegations of child pornography involving a person or people under the age 18.

Deputies and the Washington County Board of Education police made the arrest.

Parents and gaurdians of children who may have encountered Dendy and have concerns related to the investigation can contact the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 866-347-2423.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.