Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Waived adoption fees hope to combat overcrowding in animal shelters

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As overcrowding and a lack of fosters lead to more animals at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, Empty the Shelters is making it easier for potential pet owners to adopt.

Parker is a three-year-old dog who loves toys, walks, and sitting on the couch.

“He’s just the sweetest dog. He adores children. He’s wonderful,” said Kathy Cagle, programs coordinator at FOTAS.

But he’s had a pretty ruff life.

“He had this huge open wound on his neck and you can actually see where a harness had grown into his skin so he’s kind of your typical neglect case,” said Cagle.

MORE | This Georgia gig could be a LEGO fan’s dream job

Then he ended up in the shelter.

“Parker has been with us for a couple of months, and right now it’s really stressful to be at the animal shelter,” she said.

But he hopes that soon the dog days will be over.

“Once they find the right home, they blossom. They appreciate someone so much more,” said Cagle. “They just deserve the best and they will love you.”

Parker wants his home to be forever. “We want every dog to stay in those homes. We have a phenomenal staff that works with these dogs, just to see what they’re like so they can match people with the appropriate dog for their lifestyle,” said Cagle.

MORE | One-Tank Trips: Take on an inflatable obstacle course over water

There are plenty of other pups in need too.

“We are completely full,” said Cagle. “We had so many that we had to convert every kennel into two so that we can fit more animals to save more lives.”

With waived or lowered adoption fees for the dogs in the shelter, it’s easier than ever to find loving homes.

“We’re going to try to take away every barrier to adoptions. We need to get these dogs homes,” said Cagle.

For Parker, he hopes it helps him find a new couch to sit on and a new person to sit with.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal can visit the shelter during their normal business hours Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
15-year-old dead after late-night shooting in Richmond County
From left: Duterval Sejour and Kenneth Mercer
911 calls, radio traffic tell story of clash that injured cop, killed homeless man
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
Cops catch S.C. killer who was freed early from prison
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Aiken County

Latest News

The investigation will look at the living conditions at the jail, access to medical and mental...
Dept. of Justice investigating living conditions, use of force and other issues at Fulton County Jail
Orangeburg County bus crash
Orangeburg County bus crash injures 4 students, coach
North Augusta Chick-fil-a now back open
71-year-old woman killed in Peach Orchard crash
Waived adoption fees hope to combat overcrowding in animal shelters