Waived adoption fees hope to combat overcrowding in animal shelters

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As overcrowding and a lack of fosters lead to more animals at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, Empty the Shelters is making it easier for potential pet owners to adopt.

Parker is a three-year-old dog who loves toys, walks, and sitting on the couch.

“He’s just the sweetest dog. He adores children. He’s wonderful,” said Kathy Cagle, programs coordinator at FOTAS.

But he’s had a pretty ruff life.

“He had this huge open wound on his neck and you can actually see where a harness had grown into his skin so he’s kind of your typical neglect case,” said Cagle.

Then he ended up in the shelter.

“Parker has been with us for a couple of months, and right now it’s really stressful to be at the animal shelter,” she said.

But he hopes that soon the dog days will be over.

“Once they find the right home, they blossom. They appreciate someone so much more,” said Cagle. “They just deserve the best and they will love you.”

Parker wants his home to be forever. “We want every dog to stay in those homes. We have a phenomenal staff that works with these dogs, just to see what they’re like so they can match people with the appropriate dog for their lifestyle,” said Cagle.

There are plenty of other pups in need too.

“We are completely full,” said Cagle. “We had so many that we had to convert every kennel into two so that we can fit more animals to save more lives.”

With waived or lowered adoption fees for the dogs in the shelter, it’s easier than ever to find loving homes.

“We’re going to try to take away every barrier to adoptions. We need to get these dogs homes,” said Cagle.

For Parker, he hopes it helps him find a new couch to sit on and a new person to sit with.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal can visit the shelter during their normal business hours Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

