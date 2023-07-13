U.S. Postal Service reviews processing operations in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Postal Service is conducting a review of its facility in Augusta this month.

The agency is assessing how this facility can best support service and operational goals in Georgia, as well as provide platforms to launch new products and competitive services for mailing and shipping customers in the future.

Under its 10-year strategic plan, the agency is investing $40 billion to modernize the nation’s aging postal processing and delivery network.

It opened a new sorting and delivery center in Athens late last year and is currently building a new, state of the art, 1-million-square-foot processing and distribution center in Palmetto — the first facility of its kind in the nation.

The review process is expected to have minimal impact to customer service. Business mail entry; post office, station and branch retail services; and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases.

Public input will be considered as part of the review process. Members of the local community may submit initial comments at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-augusta-ga. If the facility review supports the business case for change to the facility’s processing operations, the agency will hold a public meeting to allow members of the local community to provide additional feedback.

