Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

U.S. Postal Service reviews processing operations in Augusta

Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S....
Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S. Postal Service seeks to become self-sufficient, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Thursday.(AcrossTheAtlantic / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Postal Service is conducting a review of its facility in Augusta this month.

The agency is assessing how this facility can best support service and operational goals in Georgia, as well as provide platforms to launch new products and competitive services for mailing and shipping customers in the future.

Under its 10-year strategic plan, the agency is investing $40 billion to modernize the nation’s aging postal processing and delivery network.

MORE | Delta soaring to a record profit as vacationers pack planes

It opened a new sorting and delivery center in Athens late last year and is currently building a new, state of the art, 1-million-square-foot processing and distribution center in Palmetto — the first facility of its kind in the nation.

The review process is expected to have minimal impact to customer service. Business mail entry; post office, station and branch retail services; and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases.

Public input will be considered as part of the review process. Members of the local community may submit initial comments at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-augusta-ga. If the facility review supports the business case for change to the facility’s processing operations, the agency will hold a public meeting to allow members of the local community to provide additional feedback.

.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
Cops catch S.C. killer who was freed early from prison
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Aiken County
Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Pile of Money
Soaring assessments alarm Richmond County homeowners

Latest News

11 proposed precinct changes announced in Columbia County
Donation barrel for Salvation Army school supply drive.
Salvation Army expands school supply donation sites
15-year-old dead after late-night shooting in Richmond County
Savannah River Ecology Laboratory’s Science Saturday is back
William Hudson II
Richmond County deputies on the lookout for this man