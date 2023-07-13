UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new lawsuit filed in a Gwinnett County state court partially blames the University of Georgia’s athletics association for a January 15, 2023, car crash that claimed the lives of a UGA athletics staffer and a football player.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Victoria Bowles, a former UGA recruiting analyst, and names the UGA’s athletic association; former star defensive lineman (and first-round NFL draft pick) Jalen Carter; and the estate of Chandler LeCroy, the UGA staffer who was driving in excess of 100 mph in the crash.

LeCroy died in the crash, as did Devin Willock.

Carter was allegedly street racing with LeCroy just after a UGA national championship football celebration. Carter eventually pleaded no contest to charges in connection to the crash. McLendon, who also survived the crash, was drafted earlier this year in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams.

Bowles’ attorney, Rob Buck, said, “We hope that everyone reviews the detailed allegations in the complaint to accurately understand what really happened that night.

“Tory is deeply saddened by the loss of Devin and Chandler,” Buck said. “She greatly appreciates the continued prayers, love and support she is receiving during her difficult recovery. She would like to express her gratitude to her entire medical team, as well as Ron Courson who has worked with Tory and her physical injuries on a daily basis. Tory is disappointed that the Association and its insurers have forced her to resort to litigation to address her life altering injuries.”

Early Thursday afternoon, the UGA Athletic Association issued this statement:

“We are continuing to review the complaint, as plaintiff’s counsel elected to share it with the media before sharing it with us. Based on our preliminary review, we dispute its claims and will vigorously defend the Athletic Association’s interests in court.

“We stand by our prior statements regarding this matter.

“The complaint does not allege that Ms. LeCroy and Ms. Bowles were on duty or acting within the scope of their employment in the hours leading up to the accident. It claims that on some previous occasions, recruiting staff were permitted to take rental vehicles home and return them the next morning. This does not mean, however, that they were allowed to use the car for any purpose. Recruiting vehicles were to be used during recruiting activities only, personal use of the vehicles was prohibited, and recruiting staff therefore were not authorized to use the rental vehicle for their purely personal activities on the night of the accident or any other time. Under no circumstances were recruiting staff authorized to use rental cars to drive at excessive speeds while intoxicated.

“While we have patiently supported Ms. Bowles during her long and difficult recovery, we will strongly defend our position in this lawsuit.”

Attorney breaks down legal implications of lawsuit against UGA

Wednesday’s lawsuit is just the latest instance of legal fallout in the wake of the crash. In May, Dave Willock, the father of Devin Willock, filed a lawsuit targeting the UGA athletic association, multiple employees, LeCroy’s estate, Toppers International, Carter, and multiple liability companies. Willock’s family alleges a lack of oversight by football team officials and employees. Willock’s family is asking for $40 million and attorney fees.

The Willock lawsuit is one of the first to involve the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) practice. NIL allows athletes to earn money by selling their NIL to companies for endorsements and similar arrangements.

According to the Willock lawsuit, Carter was named a “Sarchione Athlete” as part of his NIL deal. In exchange, Sarchione Auto Group gave Carter a Jeep Trackhawk in September 2022. This is the vehicle in which Carter is alleged to be street racing another vehicle driven by LeCroy, who was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition that belonged to the university.

The $40 million lawsuit filed Wednesday against the University of Georgia Athletics Department over a fatal crash after the football team’s national champions

The Willock lawsuit claims Sarchione Auto Group was negligent in giving the Jeep - equipped with a V-8 engine capable of reaching a top speed of 180 miles per hour - to Carter. It also claims the vehicle is a “favorite” among illegal speed racers, and that the company was negligent in supervising Carter’s use of the vehicle.

LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records. The crash happened on Barnett Shoals Road. Police said LeCroy “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees” at around 2:45 a.m.

Earlier this week, UGA head football Coach Kirby Smart said he is still struggling to find a way to persuade his players to slow down when driving.

Smart has led Georgia to back-to-back national championships for the first time in school history, but the offseason has been marred by off-the-field problems, including a string of reckless driving and speeding offenses.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Don’t forget to download our Atlanta News First app for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.