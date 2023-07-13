Submit Photos/Videos
UGA deputy athletic director steps down from position

University of Georgia football field
University of Georgia football field(Atlanta News First)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia’s deputy athletic director announced on Monday that he is stepping down from his role.

Magdi El Shahawy, who became UGA’s deputy athletic director for academics and student development in 2018, said in a Facebook post that stressors in his personal life influenced the decision.

“For the first time since I was a senior in high school I will not be affiliated with a college football program this Fall,” El Shahawy wrote. “It will certainly be a strange feeling.”

Magdi El Shahawy
Magdi El Shahawy(UGA)

El Shahawy has been involved in the sports industry for 30 years, he said. He previously worked in athletics for the University of Southern California, Michigan State University and Florida State University. He was also a defensive lineman at FSU.

But it might not be the end for El Shahawy. He said he might return to the industry “when the time is right.”

“Looking back I didn’t do a good job of keeping myself fresh and being present when I was off work,” he wrote. “It’s now time to truly unplug and see what God has in store for the future.”

