As trash piles up, customers continue to raise a stink

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More and more bags of garbage are piling up in Appling, bringing flies and other pests along with it.

McCann Waste is facing backlash on Facebook from people across Columbia County complaining about trash not being picked up .

And there’s trash everywhere in Appling.

It’s making people so angry they’re threatening to dump their trash at the waste company’s old address.

The current person living at that address made his plea on Facebook for people to stop.

He even brought in law enforcement.

In an email from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies confirm the home is currently on their “concentrated patrol” list.

On its very active Facebook page, McCann Waste states the company is giving customers the option to cancel, but with no refund.

It leaves people no choice but to take matters into their own hands or continue to play the waiting game

McCann Waste says it’s working to find a solution.

As customers wait, we called and even stopped by their Augusta location to see what it might be, but no response.

On its Facebook page, McCann Waste says it’ll give customers daily updates when they have them.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.