This Georgia gig could be a LEGO fan’s dream job

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This could be somebody’s dream job: The new LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta is searching for a master model builder.

Successful applicants “will help build memories through various LEGO creations, classes, and more at the new attraction.”

The office comes with millions of LEGO bricks and is in the heart of the ultimate indoor LEGO playground.

Top applicants will be invited to compete in Brick Factor 2023, a unique live competition July 22 at Phipps Plaza in the LEGO Discovery Center from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Participants will execute three rounds of timed freestyle builds using their imagination and skills in an elimination-style competition while interacting and engaging with kids.

Future LEGO creators can apply for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at MerlinCareers.com

