Suspected pimp convicted in shooting at Augusta motel

By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted the suspect in a 2019 shooting at an Augusta motel that left the victim paralyzed.

The shooting happened Sept. 13, 2019, at a motel on Molly Pond Road.

Joshua Blockett, now 29, and the victim were inside a guest room “when the defendant savagely shot the victim in the abdomen, leading to her paralysis from the waist down,” according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

Williams said Wednesday that on the third day of trial, Blockett was found guilty.

Judge John Flythe sentenced him to 35 years in confinement for aggravated assault and weapons charges.

“Prosecutors believe the defendant is a pimp and dealer affiliated with a local gang,” Williams said.

“This was a difficult case where the victim was antagonistic to prosecution, attempting to cover up for the defendant. The defendant attempted multiple times to influence this case in his favor, concocting stories and attempting to influence the victim,” Williams said. “The Richmond County jury saw through the lies, wasting no time in finding this shooter guilty for his senseless violence.”

Assistant District Attorney Jarryd Brown of the Special Victims Unit conducted this trial, with Assistant District Attorney Joey Bacon serving as co-counsel.

The defendant was callous in the wake of his crime, seemingly unaffected by his violence, according to Williams, and the medical staff said it was a miracle the victim survived.

“While the victim is dying in the emergency room, he’s in the parking lot calmly eating his lunch. Drinking a soda and laughing like he didn’t just almost kill a woman,” Brown said after the trial.

