Salvation Army expands school supply donation sites

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta is teaming up with Kendrick Paint and Body to expand its ongoing school supply drive.

The collaboration aims to collect essential school supplies to empower families served at the Center of Hope prepare their children for the upcoming school year.

With the support of Kendrick Paint and Body, the School Supplies Drive will now offer an additional drop-off location, 1333 Broad St. In addition to dropping off donations at the Center of Hope, the Kroc Center, or any of The Salvation Army’s Family Stores throughout the CSRA, community members can now also contribute to this cause at Kendrick Paint and Body’s facility.

The drive will run throughout July, culminating in a special distribution event at the Center of Hope, where families will receive the donated supplies.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.