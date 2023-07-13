Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies on the lookout for this man

William Hudson II
William Hudson II(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is wanted in connection with terroristic threats and a theft, in addition to being sought for questioning in a sexual assault, according to deputies.

Authorities released a photo of William Hudson II and described him as 33 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 155 pounds.

He’s the suspect in a May 28 incident when a woman’s car was stolen while she left it running to pick up some food at a McDonald’s in the 2500 block of Tobacco Road. He’s also suspected of making threatening text messages to an ex-girlfriend in December, according to deputies.

Most recently, he’s being sought for questioning only in connection with a sexual assault that occurred around 4 a.m. July 6 at the Hendrix Apartments swimming pool in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road. A woman who was apparently homeless planned to sleep in the area and was attacked by a man demanding his “rock” back.

The victim was raped.

The suspect was described as a tall Black man wearing a Florida jersey with a numeral 6 on it and the name “James” on the back.

Anyone with information about Hudson is urged to call Investigator Daryl Oehrlein at 706-821-1053 or any violent-crimes investigator at 706-821-1020.

