Orangeburg County bus crash injures 4 students, coach

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said four children and a coach were injured in a bus crash in Orangeburg County.

SCHP said the crash happened at U.S. 301 at Bonner Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday, when a tractor-trailer traveling west on Bonner collided with the northbound bus.

Florence School District 3 said the Lake City High School football coach was driving one of its mini-buses with four high school student athletes. The group was returning from a football camp at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

District officials stated all four students were taken to nearby hospitals to treat minor injuries while the coach was taken to a Columbia-area hospital.

According to the district, one student is 17, the other three are 16, two students attend Lake City High School and the other two attend J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.

Troopers add they’re still investigating and it’s unclear who is at fault at this time.

