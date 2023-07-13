Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One-Tank Trips: Take on an inflatable obstacle course over water

Charleston Aqua Park
Charleston Aqua Park(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charleston Aqua Park is a different kind of waterpark.

For five years, kids have been running around an inflatable obstacle course on top of a Charleston-area lake.

“I like to come here with my friends and play tag around it, and like push each other off, even though you’re not supposed to do that,” said a 14-year-old who was visiting the park.

Jess Neumann helped bring this to the Charleston area.

MORE ONE-TANK TRIPS:

“I think it’s a great activity for kids, families, basically anyone,” she said. “You don’t need any specific skills really. You just run over it, slip, jump.”

They set it up over a man-made lake on Johns Island.

She says the lake is closed off, meaning it should only have fish, turtles and occasionally people.

“Do we have alligators in this lake? I can assure you we don’t,” Neumann said.

Charleston Aqua Park also features a ropes course over the water. One wrong move there, and you will fall into the water.

MORE | This Georgia gig could be a LEGO fan’s dream job

If your experience here is anything like our Will Volk’s, you will be taking many trips into the water.

Volk fell off the inflatable more times than he can count. Fortunately, the water is deep.

Charleston Aqua Park is about three hours away from Augusta. They do have lifeguards. Lifejackets are included.

For more information about Charleston Aqua Park, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
Cops catch S.C. killer who was freed early from prison
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Aiken County
Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Pile of Money
Soaring assessments alarm Richmond County homeowners

Latest News

Wrightsboro convenience store is site of another shooting
Empty the shelter
Waived adoption fees hope to combat overcrowding in animal shelters
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
15-year-old dead after late-night shooting in Richmond County
WTT
What the Tech: How to avoid texting scams during sale events