One-Tank Trips: Take on an inflatable obstacle course over water

Charleston Aqua Park is a different kind of waterpark.

For five years, kids have been running around an inflatable obstacle course on top of a Charleston-area lake.

“I like to come here with my friends and play tag around it, and like push each other off, even though you’re not supposed to do that,” said a 14-year-old who was visiting the park.

Jess Neumann helped bring this to the Charleston area.

“I think it’s a great activity for kids, families, basically anyone,” she said. “You don’t need any specific skills really. You just run over it, slip, jump.”

They set it up over a man-made lake on Johns Island.

She says the lake is closed off, meaning it should only have fish, turtles and occasionally people.

“Do we have alligators in this lake? I can assure you we don’t,” Neumann said.

Charleston Aqua Park also features a ropes course over the water. One wrong move there, and you will fall into the water.

If your experience here is anything like our Will Volk’s, you will be taking many trips into the water.

Volk fell off the inflatable more times than he can count. Fortunately, the water is deep.

Charleston Aqua Park is about three hours away from Augusta. They do have lifeguards. Lifejackets are included.

For more information about Charleston Aqua Park, you can visit their website.

