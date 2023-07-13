North Augusta begins new curbside recycling system

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of North Augusta is changing the way it collects recyclable materials.

Starting July 31, sanitation crews will deliver a new 18-gallon recycling tote to each household.

Officials say it will take a couple weeks for all households to receive their tote.

Currently, residents use an “all-in-one” system where trash and recyclables are thrown into one roll cart.

In November, the Materials Recycling Facility was destroyed in a fire. As the city rebuilt the facility, a decision was made to collect trash and recyclables separately.

The first week of curbside recycling will be starting August 14. Households will receive recycling pick up every other week.

For more information, visit the North Augusta website.

