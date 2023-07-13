Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

North Augusta begins new curbside recycling system

By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of North Augusta is changing the way it collects recyclable materials.

Starting July 31, sanitation crews will deliver a new 18-gallon recycling tote to each household.

Officials say it will take a couple weeks for all households to receive their tote.

MORE | Richmond County Health Department helps mothers in need

Currently, residents use an “all-in-one” system where trash and recyclables are thrown into one roll cart.

In November, the Materials Recycling Facility was destroyed in a fire. As the city rebuilt the facility, a decision was made to collect trash and recyclables separately.

The first week of curbside recycling will be starting August 14. Households will receive recycling pick up every other week.

For more information, visit the North Augusta website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social in battle over revoked license
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Date set for renaming of Fort Gordon; new logo announced
Here's a plan for a downtown Thomson park that will be funded through a state grant.
Learn about ‘shiny diamond’ of a park coming to Thomson

Latest News

Local waste company facing backlash from customers
North Augusta begins new curbside recycling system
Washington County teacher charged in child porn case
What to do to prevent homelessness in the CSRA
For weeks customers of McCann Waste have complained on social media about their trash not...
After weeks of no trash pick up, waste company faces backlash