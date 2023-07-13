Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man breaks his own state record by catching massive 122-pound catfish

A Tennessee man has broken his own record by catching a 122-pound catfish. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee officials say a man has broken his own fishing record when it comes to his latest catch.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Micka Burkhart set a new state record by catching a 122-pound catfish last month out of the Cumberland River.

Officials said Burkhart caught the massive blue catfish in the Barkley Reservoir along the river in Stewart County on June 28.

It officially weighed in at 122 pounds and 2 ounces while being 57.5 inches long with a girth of 42.4 inches.

The new record surpasses Burkhart’s previous mark of a 118-pound catfish that he also landed while fishing in the Barkley Reservoir in September 2022.

Burkhart ended up releasing both of his trophy catches, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
15-year-old dead after late-night shooting in Richmond County
From left: Duterval Sejour and Kenneth Mercer
911 calls, radio traffic tell story of clash that injured cop, killed homeless man
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
Cops catch S.C. killer who was freed early from prison
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Aiken County

Latest News

The investigation will look at the living conditions at the jail, access to medical and mental...
Dept. of Justice investigating living conditions, use of force and other issues at Fulton County Jail
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Orangeburg County bus crash
Orangeburg County bus crash injures 4 students, coach
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest,...
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case