Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Free meals at Aiken schools take worry off parents’ plates

Free lunches and breakfasts are coming to all Aiken County schools.
Free lunches and breakfasts are coming to all Aiken County schools.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Hallie Turner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every student in Aiken County now qualifies for no-cost meals at school this year.

That includes breakfast and lunch, and they won’t have to fill out an application.

It’s great news for a lot of parents, made possible by a change to the rules by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The change gives more high-need schools the option to offer every student a healthy school meal at no cost.

So Aiken County schools are making sure this year that the last thing their students are focused on is their stomach growling during class.

MORE | School resource officers to come to North Augusta

Every week, parents like Tamika Ware say they go into a grocery store with a plan.

“Trying to figure out what I’m cooking, trying to figure out is everybody’s gonna have enough of everything,” she said.

Staying on budget is getting harder, And as her children grow, so does her grocery bill.

“I’m spending almost $200 on groceries every week,” Ware said.” It’s a lot. It’s a lot for any parent.”

Basic items are now sky high.

“Milk, bread, cheese, most of the basic items that we usually need, I’m spending like 50 or $60, just on those main items,” Ware said.

But this coming school year, the days of cooking breakfast and packing a lunch for her kids will be a thing of the past.

That will really help with the budget.

MORE | Aiken public safety officers search for runaway juvenile

“We are bringing new and innovative exciting menu options to the students,” said Polly Peyinghaus, food service coordinator for Aiken County Public Schools. “We want them to walk in and have restaurant-quality food and a restaurant-quality setting.”

Last year, only half the students in the district received two meals at no cost. That’s because 40% of students at a school had to live in poverty for the whole school to qualify.

This year, the USDA gave schools the option to offer no-cost meals to everyone if 25% of kids in a school were considered to be in poverty.

All 43 Aiken County schools have qualified – showing a dramatic shift in need.

It’s cutting Ware’s bill nearly in half.

“I know that he’s going to eat,” she said.

“I won’t have to worry about making a lunch for him at 4 o’clock,” she said. “I only have to worry about making a big dinner for him at maybe 6 o’clock.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Jabari Webb, 15.
‘He just wanted a happy life’: Slain 15-year-old mourned
From left: Duterval Sejour and Kenneth Mercer
911 calls, radio traffic tell story of clash that injured cop, killed homeless man
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
Cops catch S.C. killer who was freed early from prison
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Aiken County

Latest News

As trash piles up, customers continue to raise a stink
One-Tank Trips: Take on an inflatable obstacle course over water
Breaking the cycle of jail to homelessness has a new beginning
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
Aiken public safety officers search for runaway juvenile