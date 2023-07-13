Dept. of Justice investigating living conditions, use of force and other issues at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a civil investigation into conditions at Fulton County Jail.

According to the DOJ, the investigation will look at the living conditions at the jail, access to medical and mental health care, history of conditions at the jail, use of force, and the structural safety of the jail. The investigation will also look into whether “Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office discriminate against persons with psychiatric disabilities inside the jail,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ announced that the Civil Rights Division’s Special Litigation Section is conducting the investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia.

“People in prisons and jails are entitled to basic protections of their civil rights,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “We launched this investigation into the Fulton County Jail based on serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions at the jail, excessive force and violence within the jail, discrimination against incarcerated individuals with mental health issues, and failure to provide adequate medical care to incarcerated individuals. During this comprehensive review of the conditions of confinement at the Fulton County Jail, the Justice Department will determine whether systemic violations of federal laws exist, and if so, how to correct them.”

The probe includes all jails run by the Fulton County sheriff, which also includes the north, south and Marietta annexes, according to a DOJ spokesperson.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Noni Battiste-Kosoko was found dead in her cell at the Atlanta City Detention Center on Tuesday.

In recent months, multiple investigations have been made into excessive force and living conditions at the Fulton County Jail.

In April, attorney Michael D. Harper said an inmate died in jail after he was “eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.” According to Harper, LaShawn Thompson was at the Fulton County Jail for three months before he was found dead in a jail cell.

Based on an extensive review, the U.S. Department of Justice found unsafe, unsanitary living conditions at the jail, and excessive force. The Fulton County Jail was found to be “structurally unsafe” and that “prevalent violence has resulted in serious injuries and homicides,” the DOJ said.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat previously announced the resignation of three top jailers and the possibility of switching healthcare providers inside the jail. Three days later, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $5.3 million to further address inmate safety and security.

The attorney of Thompson issued a statement about the DOJ probe into the Fulton County Jail.

The family of Lashawn Thompson is encouraged by the U.S. Justice Dept. of Justice opening an investigation into the conditions at the Fulton County, GA Jail. The independent autopsy established that Mr. Thompson died due to severe neglect at the Jail, and we hope the responsible parties are held accountable.

“All Georgians deserve fairness from the institutions that serve us, including our local jails,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia. “The recent allegations of filthy housing teeming with insects, rampant violence resulting in death and injuries, and officers using excessive force are cause for grave concern and warrant a thorough investigation. This investigation is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that citizens are safe, and their constitutional rights protected, even while they are in custody.”

In early June, former detention officer Monique Clark was arrested for “excessive and unnecessary force during the exchange of custody of a detainee.”

Reynard Trotman, who joined the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in July 2022, was arrested in February on similar allegations. He received more than a dozen charges involving physical harm against an inmate.

The Fulton County Government and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement about the investigation.

Fulton County and the Sheriff’s Office have been made aware of a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice to examine conditions at the Fulton County Jail and will be cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Georgia State Conference of the NAACP reacted to the DOJ to investigate the Fulton County Jail.

The Georgia NAACP is grateful to learn that the United States Department of Justice will investigate the Fulton County Jail’s patterns and practices. We anticipate that the investigation will include a probe into the sudden passing of LaShawn Thompson at the Fulton County Jail. Alongside Mr. Thompson and his family’s legal counsel, Attorneys Ben Crump, and Michael Harper, the NAACP will continue to advocate for justice on their behalf. No one (especially Pretrial detainees) should be required to reside in the deplorable conditions of the Fulton County Jail. The Georgia NAACP will continue to advocate for change, justice, and accountability for the overall prison conditions at the detention center.

