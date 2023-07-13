Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Hot and muggy with a few storms each afternoon through the weekend. Heat Index 100-105°+.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon into early tonight. Brief strong wind gusts will be possible with storms. Muggy night ahead with feel like temperatures staying in the 90s through 10 pm. Overnight lows will stay in the mid-70s overnight.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with highs in the mid-90s and feel like temperatures up to 105°. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Heat index values could be up to and over 105 this weekend with highs staying in the mid-90s. Scattered storm look possible Saturday, and rain could start a littler earlier in the afternoon than Thursday and Friday. There is a marginal flood risk for Saturday and Sunday for heavy downpours leading to minor flooding issues.

Morning lows Sunday will be muggy in the mid-70s and afternoon highs will be hot in the mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon through around sunset.

Next week looks even hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Dangerous heat index values the next several afternoons.(WRDW)

