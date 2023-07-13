Cross-state trek offers up-close look at South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of miles lie between South Carolina’s Upstate mountains and its Lowcountry coast.

But this month, a group is making its way from one side to the other – and they want South Carolinians to come join them.

Each summer for now the fourth year – the South Carolina 7 expedition invites everyone from serious adventurers to those who just want to get outdoors more – from the mountains down to the coast.

Thursday’s leg brought them along the Congaree River to Lexington County.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who loves South Carolina – and the natural beauty it has to offer – more than Tom Mullikin.

“I’m like a kid at recess. I get excited every morning to come out. I mean, it’s crazy! I’m way too old. I’m bald, I’m white, but I enjoy it,” said Mullikin, the expedition lreader.

And for the last four summers, he’s led others to find that joy in the outdoors, too.

“We’re taking South Carolina and encouraging people to understand the greatness of our state and the unparalleled uniqueness and beauty of our environment and ecology,” he said.

On boats, rafts and their own two feet – a group travels hundreds of miles across South Carolina – on the monthlong expedition.

They get a taste of South Carolina’s rich history, too.

“I’m a former commander of the State Guard, love Francis Marion, love that story, and we’ll be on some of the waterways and in the areas that he operated on when we defeated the British here,” Mullikin said.

This year’s stops include a visit to Parris Island – to learn about its resiliency efforts – and a day spent diving for fossils in the Cooper River.

The ultimate goal is to encourage people to explore, care for, and protect the outdoors.

“We’re not blaming anybody for where we are. We’re just simply recognizing that we’ve got a lot to do to protect the Lord’s garden that’s worth doing, and the truth is, it’s a lot of fun to do it,” Mullikin said.

