Breaking the cycle of jail to homelessness has a new beginning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a growing movement to find solutions to help the homeless population along Washington Road and the Interstate 20 corridor.

Homelessness comes in many forms, and for some, they have nowhere to turn after prison.

Now, one man who used to be homeless, is doing more to house the former inmates.

“The cycle is gonna continue. They’re gonna come out, they’re going to struggle and they’re going to feel like it was easier being locked up. So they’re gonna return back,” said Devarion Blount, Founder of Blount Beginnings.

Blount has worked in many jails across the CSRA, and he’s seen this cycle on multiple levels.

“My family and I experienced homelessness back in 2018. It was kind of a key point for us to really started looking at what issues there were,” he said.

He asked and received the help he needed to pick him and his family back up. He’s on the other side now and looking to help others.

“I’ll be honest with you, it’s remembering of hopelessness going to see agencies that when they see you they don’t see you at all,” said Blount.

Blount Beginnings is looking to break a common cycle. They have two houses for those to feel at home.

Next, he helps get them IDs, birth certificates, jobs and rebuild credit.

So far he’s helped out 86 men. 66 of those men saw the program all the way through in the two and a half years of helping get those back on the right track.

“Helping one person today {leads to more over time} 86 people didn’t happen in one year, right? That’s 66 people making it out and doing what they’re supposed to do in two years. That didn’t happen in two or three days. They happen over time,” said Blount.

Blount works so no one feels lost and alone when they get released.

“I would say it’s like seeing a family member succeed. Because you do grow to become family,” he said.

He sees success day to day.

“Looking back at where I came from, how can I be more excited for the individual than probably there they are? Because it’s kind of like growing a plant. Right? You don’t know how this plant is going to grow. You don’t know how the weather is going to be. But then you start seeing sprouts. One gentleman that graduated from our program last year has his apartment. Right now he’s a supervisor over at Club Car. Things like that made me realize I know that I can do this but again, the person has to want the help. I can’t give you what you don’t want,” said Blount.

Currently, they’re working to find a house to help women in the community.

If you’re looking for a housing application or looking to help, visit the Blount Beginnings website.

Meanwhile the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still working to partner with businesses to help with the issue.

The plan from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office starts Monday on Washington Road.

