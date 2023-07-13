Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta fire damages home on Beman Street, kills 3 animals

The Augusta Fire Department responded to the fire around 11 a.m. July 13, 2023, in the 900 block of Beman Street.(Contributed)
The Augusta Fire Department responded to the fire around 11 a.m. July 13, 2023, in the 900 block of Beman Street.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire caused significant damage Thursday to a house on Beman Street.

The Augusta Fire Department responded to the fire around 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Beman.

Inside the fully occupied residence, one victim was discovered.

MORE | 15-year-old dead after late-night shooting in Richmond County

The victim has been safely transported to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

The fire has resulted in significant damage, and the occupants of the residence will be displaced.

Three animals lost their lives in the incident.

