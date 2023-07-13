Aiken public safety officers search for runaway juvenile

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in searching for a runaway 15-year-old.

Aiden Canatser was last seen on Wednesday around 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Cardinal Drive SW.

He was last seen wearing a red Metro Diner shirt, black shorts, and camouflage Crocs.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Canatser is considered endangered and has health issues.

If anyone has any information on Canatser, please contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

