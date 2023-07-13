After weeks of no trash pick up, waste company faces backlash

GROVETOWN Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For weeks customers of McCann Waste have complained on social media about their trash not getting picked up.

McCann Waste updates its Facebook page, but customers say the lack of direct communication is causing the biggest stink.

“There is no way to get in touch with them,” said Meaghan Hallman. “They won’t pick up their phone, they won’t email back, they won’t respond to Facebook messages, nothing.”

For Hallman, it’s nothing but full voicemail boxes and full loads of trash.

“With a family of seven, it’s a lot of trash that we accumulate over just a couple of days just from dinners or whatever,” said Hallman. “It’s a lot of trash that we create. It’s been three weeks as of tomorrow that we’ve had a trash pickup.”

As trash piles up, so do comments on social media.

“We just want a solution,” she said.

News 12 reached out to McCann Waste. We didn’t reach anyone by phone but received a text message from Brittany McCann, which said no one could talk because they are working on the trash problem itself.

“They won’t tell us when, how, nothing. They’re not giving us any information about the whole situation,” said Hallman. “They’re just giving us excuse after excuse on why they can’t pick it up.”

News 12 asked McCann Waste how people can directly reach them. Brittany McCann said by email, that they cannot send anymore due to an alleged sending limit from Google Mail.

McCann also said they can be reached by phone but due to numerous phone calls coming in daily, they are unable to pick up the phone immediately.

McCann Waste also mentioned they are looking into a more permanent solution. News 12 asked what that looked like and they said they are not willing to disclose this information to the news at this time.

“We’re gonna have to find another trash service to come out,” said Hallman. “So on top of what we’ve already paid for a quarter, we’re gonna have to pay someone else to come get it for the quarter.”

