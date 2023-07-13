Submit Photos/Videos
71-year-old woman killed in Peach Orchard crash

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Peach Orchard Road at Circular Drive at 9:47 p.m.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 71-year-old woman has died after a Richmond County crash on Wednesday night, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Peach Orchard Road at Circular Drive at 9:47 p.m.

Betty Johnson of 2500 Block of Rhodes Drive was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where she died at 9:03 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say Johnson was a passenger in a car turning left onto Circular Drive when the car was hit by a southbound vehicle.

