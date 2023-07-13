Submit Photos/Videos
3 sought for questioning in Augusta man’s disappearance

From left: A person believed to frequent the area of Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road; a...
From left: A person believed to frequent the area of Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road; a bearded Black man believed to frequent the area of Peach Orchard Road and Lumpkin Road; and a middle-aged white man with a beard and believed to frequent the Peach Orchard Road and Windsor Spring Road area.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people are wanted for questioning about the disappearance of an Augusta resident as well as financial transaction card fraud.

The missing man is identified as Bruce Damon Barker, 44, of the 20 block of Milledgeville Road, who hasn’t been seen since the beginning of March.

Bruce Barker
Bruce Barker(Contributed)

Barker’s cellphone was off, and his brother said he had cerebral palsy, high blood pressure and high cholesterol and had not been taking any of his medications.

Authorities released surveillance photos of three men they’d like to question about the case:

  • A person believed to frequent the area of Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road.
  • A bearded Black man believed to frequent the area of Peach Orchard Road and Lumpkin Road.
  • A middle-aged white man with a beard and believed to frequent the Peach Orchard Road and Windsor Spring Road area.

Anyone with information about Barker or the three people pictured is urged to call Sgt. Randall Amos or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1093 or 706-821-1020.

