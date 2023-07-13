11 proposed precinct changes announced in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you vote in Columbia County, your precinct could change.

The Columbia County Board of Elections announced 11 proposed changes on Thursday.

PROPOSED CHANGES:

If these changes are approved, each impacted voter will be mailed a new precinct card reflecting the new location.

Voters can check their address to see if their precinct will change by clicking HERE and typing in the street address.

