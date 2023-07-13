1 man sent to hospital after shooting at Smart Grocery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Department, Central EMS and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a man was shot.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the scene on Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

Augusta Fire says they worked together to provide the victim with medical care.

Augusta Fire responds to Smart Grocery shooting

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road, is a frequent location of shooting investigations. Zayquantez Jones, 17, was killed after a shooting in 2022. In 2021, A man was found injured after a shooting at the convenience store.

