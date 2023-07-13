Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 man sent to hospital after shooting at Smart Grocery

Augusta Fire says they worked together to provide the victim with medical care.
Augusta Fire says they worked together to provide the victim with medical care.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Department, Central EMS and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a man was shot.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the scene on Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

Augusta Fire says they worked together to provide the victim with medical care.

Augusta Fire responds to Smart Grocery shooting
Augusta Fire responds to Smart Grocery shooting
MORE | 15-year-old dead after late-night shooting in Richmond County

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road, is a frequent location of shooting investigations. Zayquantez Jones, 17, was killed after a shooting in 2022. In 2021, A man was found injured after a shooting at the convenience store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
Cops catch S.C. killer who was freed early from prison
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Aiken County
Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Pile of Money
Soaring assessments alarm Richmond County homeowners

Latest News

LEGO looking for a master builder to fill this dream job
What you should know about tick season in the 2-state
An adult deer tick
Here’s how the Ga., S.C. tick season is shaping up
From left: A person believed to frequent the area of Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road; a...
3 sought for questioning in Augusta man’s disappearance