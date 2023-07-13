1 dead after late-night shooting in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a late-night shooting incident in Richmond County, according to authorities.

Officials say on Tuesday, at 11:35 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Aiken Street in reference to a shooting.

Deputies say upon arrival, a male victim who had been shot at least one time was located.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

This will be the second fatal shooting this week in Richmond County, the first happened Saturday, killing one and injuring a deputy.

