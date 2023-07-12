Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Your Ga. Medicaid and PeachCare Kids eligibility may have changed

Coverage for about 2.7 million Georgians will be re-evaluated by May 2024, according to officials.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Millions of Georgians’ insurance coverage could possibly be affected now that Georgia departments are reevaluating eligibility for the first time since pausing these checks for the COVID pandemic.

Georgia Departments of Human Services and Community Health will reevaluate eligibility for roughly 2.7 million Georgians from April 2023 to May 2024. This includes those on PeachCare for Kids and Medicaid.

“Anyone who is on Medicaid was automatically renewed every single year, so they didn’t have to go through the annual process of updating their information,” Alysia Cutting, SOWEGA Rising Rural Health Equity Director, said. “Now that the pandemic is officially over, annual recertification has begun again,”

MORE | Richmond County Health Department helps mothers in need

Your contact information must be updated to ensure you receive your redetermination month, as each person has their own individual deadline-- which can be found on your Gateway portal. This should be checked before your next doctor’s visit.

“Healthcare screenings are vital for our health. Not just individually, but as a community as well. So, if people are not aware that their date has come, and potentially already passed, this could be catastrophic for personal health as well as the health of the community,” Cutting said.

It’s already been projected that half a million Georgians could possibly lose their coverage.

Kylie Winton, communications director with DHS, says other plans are in the works to ensure that all members have access to the information they need to stay in charge of their coverage with a campaign.

“Continue to focus on critical information while helping members navigate the Medicaid redetermination process,” Winton said.

If you visit staycovered.ga.gov, there are multiple languages to help everyone avoid a lapse in coverage. Healthcare Insurance is vital— especially in today’s economy.

“My greatest concern is that someone has not updated their contact information, so they never received their recertification information. Which means that they or their child might miss health screenings, or they’ll go to the hospital present for an emergency and realize oh wow— I don’t have insurance,” Cutting said.

MORE | Doctors Hospital affected by data breach, HCA confirms

DHS will refer members who are no longer eligible after reevaluation to healthcare.gov.

“This is an urgent situation because recertifications have already started,” Cutting said. “When they see their recertification letter in the mail or online, respond to it immediately because time is of the essence.”

Georgia is one of 10 states that has not fully expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

“There will be far fewer uninsured folks as a result of this Medicaid renewal process in the states with Medicaid expansion,” said Laura Colbert, Executive Director of Georgians for a Healthy Future. “Georgia is not one of those, so we will see very large coverage losses.”

However, a new program called Georgia Pathways is accepting applications-- offering Medicaid to those who would not previously qualify.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social in battle over revoked license
Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Here's a plan for a downtown Thomson park that will be funded through a state grant.
Learn about ‘shiny diamond’ of a park coming to Thomson
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Date set for renaming of Fort Gordon; new logo announced

Latest News

Parents await answers on when new school will be ready
Soaring assessments alarm Richmond County homeowners
Groups prepare as business owners sign up for new homeless program
911 calls, radio traffic tell story of clash that injured cop, killed homeless man
School resource officers to come to North Augusta schools