Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Wealth Wednesday: What to expect financially, when you’re expecting

By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Wealth Wednesday and we are joined again by private wealth advisor Will Rogers to talk about how to prepare for a baby coming into your world – something our own Riley Hale experienced in June.

In addition to assembling the crib and ensuring you have enough bottles on hand, you should anticipate a few financial considerations.

For more financial tips, head over to Will Roger’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social after legal battle over revoked license
Here's a plan for a downtown Thomson park that will be funded through a state grant.
Learn about ‘shiny diamond’ of a park coming to Thomson
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Date set for renaming of Fort Gordon; new logo announced
Tyler Shane Greene, 26.
Augusta man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

Judge Robert McBurney presides over grand jury seating in Atlanta
Who are the grand jurors that could decide Trump’s fate in election interference case?
Justin Torres
Screven County deputies looking for runaway teen
Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for July 12