‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - New attractions are coming to Aiken and the goal is to bring younger crowds to the area, but also bring something new for the locals.

Some of the attractions include a new arcade and the reopening of the bowling alley.

When you think of Aiken County, horses and retirement are probably on your mind. But developers have their eyes on the influx of young people moving in.

Making Aiken attractive to more generations is what developers are trying to do.

“Very excited, very, very excited,” said Terry Cade, Aiken resident.

All of the new development on the north side of Aiken, from a revived mall to a new hotel, grocery store, and olive garden are great news for Cade. He works with young people and is excited to see new life in the county.

“The kids need some entertainment. They need to be able to come outside the doors and do something,” said Cade.

Shatoya Riley, an Aiken High School student, said: “Bringing the mall back to Aiken will be a really good thing for me.”

Even more, entertainment is on the way for teens like Riley to enjoy.

A new pinball arcade announced plans to open on Laurence Road at the end of the month and the old bowling alley, Park Avenue Lanes, that closed back in 2013 is reopening.

“Young families need places to drive their kids instead of driving 30 minutes to an hour down a highway,” said Cade.

Riley said: “We’ll have places to hang out and go on the weekends.”

The new attraction will be opening soon, and city leaders say they are excited for what’s to come.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.