Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Turbulence aboard Allegiant flight injures 2 passengers, 2 flight attendants

Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile during...
Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile during severe turbulence Wednesday while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said.(WFTS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) during severe turbulence Wednesday while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said.

The Allegiant flight was traveling from Asheville Regional Airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, where it landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, the airline said in a statement. The plane was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members.

The Airbus A320 dropped about 5,000 feet (1,524 meters), from an elevation of about 18,000 feet (5,486 meters) to 13,000 feet (3,962 meters), in less than two minutes, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Airport paramedics met the plane to assess the four injured people, Allegiant said. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but officials didn’t immediately provide details about their injuries.

Allegiant said it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate.

Earlier this month, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney hit severe turbulence, injuring seven people on board. And last year, 20 people were hospitalized, with 11 seriously injured, after turbulence struck a Hawaiian Airlines plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social in battle over revoked license
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Date set for renaming of Fort Gordon; new logo announced
Here's a plan for a downtown Thomson park that will be funded through a state grant.
Learn about ‘shiny diamond’ of a park coming to Thomson

Latest News

Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake...
Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport amid severe weather warnings
Police say a little girl in Florida fought off a man trying to abduct her.
Police say a brave 6-year-old girl fought off a man trying to abduct her by biting him
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James...
Dentist accused of poisoning wife searched online for ways to get away with murder, police say
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in limited U.S. states
Michael Allan Dendy
Washington County teacher charged in child porn case