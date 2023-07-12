Screven County deputies looking for runaway teen

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway 15-year-old.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Justin Torres was reported missing from his home in the Zeigler Loop area in the vicinity of Indian Trail and Rocky Ford Road.

Authorities released a photo of him and said he was wearing a pink T-shirt, black jogging pants, a camouflage hat and white Crocs.

Anyone with information is urged to call 912-564-2013.

