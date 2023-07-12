Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Screven County deputies looking for runaway teen

Justin Torres
Justin Torres(Contributed)
By Staff reports
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway 15-year-old.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Justin Torres was reported missing from his home in the Zeigler Loop area in the vicinity of Indian Trail and Rocky Ford Road.

MORE | Friends continue to pray for deputy shot in downtown Augusta

Authorities released a photo of him and said he was wearing a pink T-shirt, black jogging pants, a camouflage hat and white Crocs.

Anyone with information is urged to call 912-564-2013.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social after legal battle over revoked license
Here's a plan for a downtown Thomson park that will be funded through a state grant.
Learn about ‘shiny diamond’ of a park coming to Thomson
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Date set for renaming of Fort Gordon; new logo announced
Tyler Shane Greene, 26.
Augusta man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

Judge Robert McBurney presides over grand jury seating in Atlanta
Who are the grand jurors that could decide Trump’s fate in election interference case?
Wealth Wednesday with Will Rogers
Wealth Wednesday: What to expect financially, when you’re expecting
Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for July 12