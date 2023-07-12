Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

School resource officers to come to North Augusta schools

By Hallie Turner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School safety concerns are at an all-time high for faculty, staff, and parents.

Back in 2019, South Carolina lawmakers approved funding with the goal to get a resource officer in every single school.

New this year for the first time, all North Augusta Schools will have a school resource officer on campus. But a law enforcement shortage is making it hard to fill every slot elsewhere in the county.

Parents like Chasity Williams say school safety is top of mind lately.

MORE | ‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken

“Back then we didn’t have half of what we have now. It was really unknown even for a lot of schools to even have cameras or have extra people,” said Williams.

Unfortunately, they’re necessary steps to keep kids safe.

Director of Security and Emergency Management with Aiken County Public Schools, Vicky Gaskins, said: “After 911, the precautions to get on the plane, all of the steps to get to the plane have changed. And the same thing happened with school security.”

Post-pandemic, our I-Team found gun violence in schools has risen.

MORE | Local schools working hard to attract quality job candidates

The Center for Homeland Defense and Security shows 151 shooting incidents last year, across the country. That’s anything from an active shooter to a gun pulled out in class.

“Everyone has that fear. Even when your children are away from you. Like, oh my goodness, what does my child do,” said Williams.

Gaskins says school resource officers help with the fear.

“Having an SRO in a school is a deterrent. So when we talk about school security, we talk about delaying threats, deterring threats, and that’s what an SRO presence in a school is going to be,” she said.

This year North Augusta Schools will have one officer on site in every school.

MORE | Parents await answers on when Highland Springs School will be ready

“We have five law enforcement agencies that we partner with for SROs in our school district. This year North Augusta committed to applying for the funding for an SRO in every school district in their district,” said Gaskins.

It brings comfort to parents.

Williams said: “Sending your children off, you don’t want to always be that parent, that’s like I’m going to just follow you the whole time. You do want to give that responsibility to the children. But to be able to know that those measures are in place, makes me feel better.”

The district is working towards the goal to have an SRO on every school campus in Aiken County.

“Law enforcement in general, is short right now. Just manpower is short. So that’s one of the dilemmas that we are facing is trying to get an SRO in every school, but that is the ultimate goal,” said Gaskins.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social in battle over revoked license
Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Here's a plan for a downtown Thomson park that will be funded through a state grant.
Learn about ‘shiny diamond’ of a park coming to Thomson
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Date set for renaming of Fort Gordon; new logo announced

Latest News

Parents await answers on when new school will be ready
Soaring assessments alarm Richmond County homeowners
Groups prepare as business owners sign up for new homeless program
911 calls, radio traffic tell story of clash that injured cop, killed homeless man
School resource officers to come to North Augusta schools