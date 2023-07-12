Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Saudi golf backer sought Augusta National membership in LIV deal

Augusta National Golf Club was brought up during a hearing this week on the controversial merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club was brought up this week at the Capitol Hill hearing on the controversial merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Documents released by a Senate subcommittee show the head of the Saudi investment fund wanted a membership at Augusta National as part of the deal.

The documents also claim he wanted a membership from the organizers of the British Open, as well.

So far, Augusta National Golf Club has not commented.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Meanwhile, lawmakers will continue looking into the merger.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed to invest more than $1 billion in the new commercial entity controlled by the PGA Tour, a tour executive told Congress on Tuesday.

And Greg Norman will be ousted as the CEO of LIV Golf if the business deal between the Saudis and the tour is finalized,

The agreement between the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the primary funder of LIV Golf, and the PGA Tour shocked the golf world when it was announced last month.

There was no indication during Tuesday’s hearing that Congress would block the tour from going into business with the Saudis.

The subcommittee chairman, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he was troubled by the geopolitical implications of Saudi investment in American sports and efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi leader, to whitewash the kingdom’s human rights abuses.

MORE | Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy

However, Republicans on the committee were more sympathetic to the PGA Tour and the existential threat it faced from the PIF, which controls $600 billion in assets — roughly 500 times what the tour is worth.

“We’re here because we’re concerned about what it means for an authoritarian government to use its wealth to capture an American institution,” Blumenthal said.

The PGA Tour and the Saudis announced on June 6 that they agreed to drop all lawsuits against each other and combine their commercial interests into a new for-profit company while maintaining the tour’s nonprofit status. Asked by Blumenthal how much money the Saudis have committed to the new venture, Ron Price, the PGA Tour’s chief operating officer, testified the amount was “north of $1 billion.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social in battle over revoked license
Here's a plan for a downtown Thomson park that will be funded through a state grant.
Learn about ‘shiny diamond’ of a park coming to Thomson
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Date set for renaming of Fort Gordon; new logo announced
Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken

Latest News

FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches his former players runs football drills during...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
Lawrence Pinkney
Josey turns to familiar face to put football program on track
South Aiken Football
Aiken County football programs adapt to early start to school
Palmetto Amateur
48th Palmetto Amateur comes to a close