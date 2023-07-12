Submit Photos/Videos
Soaring assessments alarm Richmond County homeowners

By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some Richmond County residents are reacting angrily to what they’re describing as frightening jumps in their property assessments.

Some people are reporting assessments rising as high as 48% compared to previous years.

If you’re among those seeing a rise, you’re not alone.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Craig Allison is exploring how homeowners are affected and speaking to officials who’ll explain the assessment and appeals process. What for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Of the lots 79,000 assessed in Richmond County, about 68,000 saw an increase.

Chief Appraiser Scott Rountree sees it as the result of a delayed economic boom from COVID, with finances bouncing back as the world gets back on track.

He says these increases actually started last year for many people.

How will you know what you owe?

The Richmond County Tax Assessor’s Office started sending out notices on July 7.

The document will include the prior year’s value, the 2023 value, the value of any exemptions, and reasons for any change in the property assessment. Also included on the notice is an estimate of tax based on the prior year’s tax rates, known as the millage rate.

What if you disagree?

Well, you can definitely appeal. The county typically gets 500-700 appeals, but last year saw more than 1,000.

Officials are already seeing a similar wave hitting this year.

The appeal process is 45 days long, and the deadline is Aug. 21

By the way, the tax assessors office staff says they’re more than happy to be kept in check by those who want to appeal ,and in fact they welcome it.

Standard appeal forms are available in the Richmond County Tax Assessor’s Office, and property owners will also have the option to appeal online through the office’s website.

For additional information on the 2023 Property Valuations, view a list of resources at www.augustaga.gov, call 706-821-2310, or use the quick links below.

Resources

