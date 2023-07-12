Richmond County Health Department helps mothers in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mothers in need of supplies for their babies had a chance to get the items they needed at the Richmond County Health Department building.

Officials say Amera-Group typically comes on the third Wednesday of the month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to hand out diapers and clothing.

They held their second pick-up on Wednesday.

When a News 12 crew stopped by, we saw the waiting area was full of people in need.

One woman we talked to says she tries to reach out to the media and people who come in, so the community knows these types of drives or programs are there for them.

“This is so important to me. I work so hard to get the message out. We cover 13 counties, and the need is there, and we are there,” said Lisa-Ann Wheeler with the Richmond County Health Department.

They say they helped 80 people on Wednesday.

Wheeler says if you’re interested in sharing any extra supplies or new and generally used closing, you can contact the health department and ask to talk to her.

