Plans could firm up today on opening of Highland Springs School

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than two weeks until the start of school in Aiken County, the new Highland Springs Middle School was set for an inspection Wednesday.

If your kids are going to the school, the inspection results could determine where your child starts the year.

If the site does not pass inspection, students will go to a temporary campus.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Taylor Martin is checking in with inspectors and Aiken County School District officials about whether Highland Springs will open on time. Look for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Sixth-graders would go to North Augusta Middle School.

Upperclassmen would go to Aiken Tech.

And Paul Knox Middle School would host special programs in a self-contained classroom.

The school district says transportation will be provided for students.

The Aiken County school year starts July 25.

A few weeks ago, the Aiken County School District says supply backorder issues and unfavorable weather during construction may delay the opening of the school.

The uncertainty is leaving some parents with questions.

“Transitioning, starting the school year out at a different campus, you know it does add an extra something to it,” parent Melissa Cole told us a few weeks ago. “You know, it’s just one of those situations, you make the best of what you have and we’ll move on from there.”

It could be a disappointment for her son, a rising eighth-grader, who could start his school year in temporary borrowed space at Aiken Tech.

“I feel like is a great solution for the seventh- and eighth-graders,” Cole said. “It’s convenient. And, you know, I’ve already told him, it’s like, in the future, you’ll probably take classes there anyway. Because there’s a lot of programs that interest you. So it’s well, you know, get to see the campus.”

Although it’s frustrating, Cole is glad the district communicated what’s happening.

“The fact that they went out and communicated to affected families first, before it went public, everyone just, you know, it just felt respectful to be spoken to as a parent to let us know,” she said, “so we’re not blindsided by anything.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.