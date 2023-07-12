Submit Photos/Videos
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to boost fight against DUI

Bill aims to use ignition interlock devices to keep past DUI convicts from getting behind the wheel drunk again.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new bill Wednesday morning to strengthen the state’s DUI weapons.

Lawmakers say the ignition interlock bill stops people charged or convicted of driving under the influence from getting behind the wheel impaired again.

There is a temporary ignition interlock requirement for all first-time convictions.

Drivers will have to blow into a device that detects their blood alcohol content before starting their cars.

McMaster was joined by advocacy group-- mothers against drunk driving and other organizations that support the bill.

